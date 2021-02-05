CLAY COUNTY — While speaking at a press conference Friday, Feb. 5, area health care leaders said Operation Safe’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Cerner’s North Kansas City headquarters is utilizing a small army of 650 people, including 400 from Cerner, to vaccinate as many as possible as quickly as possible.
The Operation Safe coalition effort received 4,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and expects another 4,500 in about two weeks. In its first day of operation Thursday, Feb. 4, Clay County Public Health Center Director Gary Zaborac said 966 were vaccinated. On Friday, according to Stephen L. Reintjes, CEO of North Kansas City Hospital, 2,300 more are expected to be vaccinated. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, about 1,100 of Friday's expected numbers had been vaccinated.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine at the mass site are those who filled out the Clay County interest form on the health center’s website and who live or work in Clay County that are part of the state’s Phase 1B categories, which includes those 65 or older or those 18 and older with high-risk conditions.
“We’ve been in this fight for 10 months, and now we’re taking the fight back,” said Reintjes. “We’re committing our people, our passion, our supply chain, our medical personnel, IT infrastructure to this fight. We are very proud to participate in this effort with Cerner, with Clay County Health and Liberty Hospital.”
Zaborac said about 45,000 people to date have filled out the county's interest form, but with only 4,500 vaccines available for the first round at the mass site, only about 10% of those who filed out the form will be vaccinated this week.
Reintjes said the Operation Safe coalition is doing everything it can to make the process at the site as streamlined as possible.
At the site at the Kansas City Experience Building off Rock Creek Parkway, patients are greeted at valet stands available to those who need the service, in the parking lot and at the building entrance. At the entrance, patient temperatures are checked and then staff and volunteers work to complete registration and verify the person is eligible and is who received verification for their appointment. From there, patients are taken to one of 26 vaccination stations set up inside. After getting the vaccine, the patients’ information is uploaded to the state’s vaccination data site and then the patient is taken to one of two auditorium monitoring rooms, where they are monitored for adverse reactions for 15 minutes before being allowed to leave.
“The through-put is truly amazing,” Reintjes said in front of Cerner’s vaccination site Friday. “And the responses from the people as they write their comment cards are inspiring.”
Senior Vice President Eva Karp with Cerner said those running the site are doing everything they can to prevent people who do not live or work in the county or those not in the state phase eligible for a vaccine from getting one.
The news comes after comments from residents in the area took to social media to question what was being done to prevent people from “jumping the line.” Some have questioned what proof is required to show the person lives or works in the county and what, if anything, is being done to prevent people from forwarding an email they received stating they had an appointment with someone else, which could possibly be used to fraudulently obtain a vaccine.
“We do have the ability to monitor,” said Karp. When an email is forwarded about an appointment for vaccination, Karp said it is shut down. In addition, at the site, Karp said proof of work ID for those who work but do not live in Clay County is required.
“We started doing phone calls to verify and give verbal and telephone invitations to the event. We would then validate that at the door,” she said, adding messaging on emails sent to those with valid vaccine times set up are now told if they forward the email, their sign-up would is invalidated.
Those ineligible have and will be turned away.
“Around 30 yesterday,” said Karp of those turned away at the site Thursday.
Kelsey Neth with CCPHC said those from across the Kansas state line not eligible, neither are those who erroneously filled out the online interest form from Clay counties in other states like Kentucky, Minnesota and Florida.
In response to much criticism from around the county about how those eligible but do not have internet access can register for a vaccine, Zaborac and Neth said logistical issues are being worked out to create a better call system and outreach efforts where a CCPHC representative will reach out directly to those in vulnerable groups to register.
“That is something that is a focus for us,” said Zaborac. “… I’m not sure of anyway to make this 100% in terms of that effort, … but that is something we are evaluating and working on every day.”
When more details are available on how to register without internet access, they will be published in a print edition of the Courier-Tribune.
