CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Museum & Historical Society is seeking community help in participating in gathering ideas for “Life in Clay County, Missouri During COVID-19: A Community History Project Life in Clay County, Missouri.”
According to the museum, it is important to document the changes that have been made during this challenging time for future generations. For this project, the museum will collect information from community participants, so future generations can better understand the challenges faced by Clay County residents during the pandemic.
Some of the perspectives include many aspects of life.
• How has the pandemic impacted your school?
• How have you been impacted by business closures?
• What challenges do you face while working at home?
• What are your experiences working in the medical field or at an essential business?
• What are the experiences of those who have been ill or lost a loved one?
• What challenges arose from having to close a business/not being able to go to work?
• How has the pandemic impacted your daily life?
This project is open to Clay County residents of all ages. Participants might consider contributing to the project in several ways including: sharing a journal entry; illustrating your emotions with a piece of artwork; discussing how the pandemic altered lives; taking pictures to reflect the impacts of the pandemic such as empty store shelves, shoppers in masks, social distancing lines on store floors, etc.; or contributing mailings received reflecting changes made to businesses during the pandemic.
If a minor, under age 18, created the item being donated or is pictured in a photograph, a donation release form needs to be completed by a parent/legal guardian and accompany any donation.
Send digital submissions to claycountymuseumliberty@gmail.com with “COVID-19 History Project” as the email line. Mail any physical submissions to: Clay County Museum and Historical Society Attn: COVID 19 HISTORY PROJECT 14 N. Main St., Liberty, Mo. 64068. The donation tab forms can be found at www.claycountymuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.