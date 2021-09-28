CLAY COUNTY — The public health department of Clay County is now accepting appointments for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and meet certain criteria.
The news comes as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services amended the state’s standing order for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administration for those who are eligible for a booster shot.
“Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots will be administered anywhere the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series,” states a Department of Health and Senior Services release. “Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.”
According to Clay County Public Health, those who meet the criteria for who should get the booster are: 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities or are 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.
“People aged 18 to 49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and people aged 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.”
We are now accepting appointments for a booster dose of Pfizer, for those who received their second dose of Pfizer at least six months ago AND meet the criteria.https://t.co/ecnc7iEDd1 https://t.co/nW4tD38os4— Clay County Public Health Center (@claymohealth) September 28, 2021
“Missourians with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about whether a booster shot is right for them,” states a Monday, Sept. 27 social media release from the state health department. “Federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot. Missouri providers will be ready to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots when they are recommended.”
Appointments for those 12 and older seeking their first vaccine COVID-19 dose are also available at the public health center, located at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty.
“You can schedule an appointment for your first, second or third dose, even if you did not receive your first dose with Clay County. However, you must bring your white vaccination card with you to your appointment and ensure you schedule for the same type of vaccine as your first,” states the county public health site. “When scheduling, make sure to use your legal name, not nicknames, as seen on your ID. Also, be sure to fill out all fields, including your date of birth.”
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccine booster availability or to schedule an appointment for a shot, visit clayhealth.com/311/Where-to-Get-Vaccinated. To stay updated on local and regional COVID-19 news and resources including local case counts, recovery data and where to get tested, visit mycouriertribune.com/coronaviruscoverage.
