Clay County Public Health Center begins vaccination against COVID-19

CLAY COUNTY — The county public health center received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week. The shipment from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services contained doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
These vaccines will be administered according to Missouri’s distribution plan and phases, states a release from the public health center dated Thursday, Jan. 7. The state is currently in Phase 1A of the vaccination plan, which includes distribution to health care workers and those living in assisted living facilities.
At this time, Clay County Public Health Center’s role will be to assist in vaccinating eligible health care workers who cannot be vaccinated through their employer.
“We are extremely excited that we can start offering vaccination against COVID-19 to the people of Clay County,” said Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac. “Although the process of vaccinating everyone will take months, this is a significant first step towards slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
The county’s clinics for the vaccination of health care workers will begin Monday, Jan. 11. Employees of health care organizations who previously completed CCPHC’s interest form will be contacted through their employer to register online and make an appointment sometime within the upcoming weeks. Staff and volunteers who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home will be prioritized.
“At this time, Clay County Public Health Center is not accepting registration for vaccination from anyone not in Phase 1A. Adults over age 65, those with high-risk conditions, essential workers and the remaining general public over age 16 are being asked to remain patient as the available vaccine supply grows and the focus of vaccine providers remains on those in Phase 1A,” states the release from the public health center. “The public is advised to stay tuned to local media, their health department’s website and social media channels and with their health care provider to learn when vaccination will become available for them.”
When vaccines become available to the public, details will be published in Courier-Tribune print editions as well as online at mycouriertribune.com and in the Courier-Tribune NOW app. For news and updates on all things COVID-19, visit https://www.mycouriertribune.com/coronaviruscoverage//?&logged_out=1. To contact public health, call 595-4200.
Clay County Public Health Center is not the only source for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, CVS and Walgreens are working to vaccinate staff and residents of long-term care facilities as part of an agreement with the federal government.
“Once in Phase 1B and beyond, vaccination will likely be available through health care providers, employers, local pharmacies and more,” states the release.
Since Clay County’s first reported case of COVID-19 in March 2020, 15,542 residents have tested positive and 207 have died from the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.