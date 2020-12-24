CLAY COUNTY — The staff here at Clay County Public Health Center shared some updates about COVID-19 on Dec. 23.
COVID-19 vaccine: COVID-19 vaccine information can now be found on the Clay County Public Health center website at clayhealth.com/covidvaccine. Find links that can help answer questions regarding safety, effectiveness, availability and more. The page will be updated with local information as it becomes available, according to a press release.
Health care providers: The center is now offering a form, accessible through the website, for all Clay County health care organizations interested in receiving vaccination through CCPHC to complete. This does not guarantee that a practice or organization will receive the vaccine from CCPHC however it will allow the center staff to make contact if COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. For more information and enroll at covidvaccine.mo.gov/vaccinators/.
First vaccinations given in the county: Both North Kansas City Hospital and Liberty Hospital personnel administered their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible staff.
COVID-19 testing: The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be hosting a testing event at Worlds of Fun from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. All Missouri residents are eligible to receive this free testing. Register at dcphdo02redcap.azurewebsites.net/redcap/surveys/?s=XTLH7FCLD7.
Indoor COVID-19 testing will be hosted by Heart to Heart International at Clardy Elementary School, 8100 N. Troost Avenue, from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 29. Find details and register at hearttoheart.org/covid19testing.
Clay County Public Health Center’s test site in Liberty will be closed the remainder of this week and open Monday and Tuesday next week. This testing is free and available to all Clay County residents. Learn more at clayhealth.com/300/CCPHC-Test-Site---Liberty. A full list of test sites in and around Clay County can always be found at clayhealth.com/testing.
Business guidance: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated its COVID-19-related guidance for employers. A new Section K addresses employer questions related to administration of vaccines. There is also a new guide from Clay County PHC: Business Guidance if a Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 (also accessible via the website)
Flu vaccination: Most cases of flu between December and February but flu season can stick around as late as May. There is still time to get a flu shot this season and get yourself protected. Learn more about the flu, why it’s especially important to get one this year and where to get vaccinated at clayhealth.com/flu.
COVID-19 in Clay County: The Clay County COVID-19 Hub at clayhealth.com/data for extensive local data and information regarding cases, hospitalizations, recovery, deaths, testing, and more. Adding those cases reported to the Clay County Public Health Center and the Kansas City Public Health Center with Clay County addresses, the total is 13,757 cases and 188 deaths.
