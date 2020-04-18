Coalition shares substance use and mental health resources during pandemic

The Northland Coalition, serving all of Clay County, wants share support and educational resources that are still available during the pandemic related to substance use and prevention, and mental health, according to a press release.

“There are a multitude of webinars, articles and activities that could be of help and support,” said Community Prevention Specialist of Tri-County Mental Health Services Emily Barnes. “We thought it could be useful to compose a listing and inform the community of some of the valuable webinars, articles and activities available.”

Available resources:

Webinars

Research into action: Why point of sale matters

Connecting the continuum: How prevention and recovery models fit together

Resilience and equity

COVID-19: Mental health challenges and resilience

Articles and Resources

That discomfort you're feeling is grief

COVID-19: Potential implications for individuals with substance use disorders

How to teach social/emotional learning when students aren't in school

COVID-19 federal rural resource guide

Office of National Drug Control policy COVID-19 fact sheet

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.