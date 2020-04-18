Coalition shares substance use and mental health resources during pandemic

The Northland Coalition, serving all of Clay County, wants share support and educational resources that are still available during the pandemic related to substance use and prevention, and mental health, according to a press release.
“There are a multitude of webinars, articles and activities that could be of help and support,” said Community Prevention Specialist of Tri-County Mental Health Services Emily Barnes. “We thought it could be useful to compose a listing and inform the community of some of the valuable webinars, articles and activities available.”
Available resources:
Webinars
Research into action: Why point of sale matters
Connecting the continuum: How prevention and recovery models fit together
COVID-19: Mental health challenges and resilience
Articles and Resources
That discomfort you're feeling is grief
COVID-19: Potential implications for individuals with substance use disorders
How to teach social/emotional learning when students aren't in school
COVID-19 federal rural resource guide
