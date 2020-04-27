Beginning Monday, April 27, the Missouri Highway Patrol will provide written testing for commercial driver's license applicants with essential needs.
CDL written tests will be limited to specific testing locations statewide, a press release states. Potential applicants should call the number listed for their area to determine locations and times these services are offered.
A complete listing of testing locations can be found on the Patrol’s website, mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp.
The Patrol will restrict number of applicants allowed in each facility to ensure social distancing measures are followed. All applicants should wear appropriate face coverings while at the facility.
The patrol also reminds the public that there are several COVID-19-related extensions in Missouri for licenses, permits and registrations. Information on the extensions can be viewed at dor.mo.gov/open.php.
The patrol requests members of the public to refrain from taking a CDL written examination if:
• you, a member of your household, a family member or other personal acquaintance have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not medically cleared;
• you have had contact with any person diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19;
• a medical professional, hospital staff or other health agency representative asked you to self-quarantine; or
• you have an unexplained fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptom related to COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.
"If you are unsure about whether you meet any of these criteria, please postpone seeking written CDL examination(s) and return at a later date," states a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.