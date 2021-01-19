LIBERTY — Community leaders are joining efforts to support an efficient COVID-19 vaccination plan for Clay County residents. Partnering with the Clay County Public Health Center to implement Operation Safe Community are Liberty Hospital, the city of Liberty, William Jewell College, Liberty Public Schools and Clay County Emergency Management, according to a hospital release.
The goal of Operation Safe Community is to provide those eligible with an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. As the state advances to future phases of its vaccine distribution plan, Clay County will require additional resources to accommodate what is expected to be a large number of residents seeking the vaccine.
“This task force will leverage our community’s existing networks, capabilities and partnerships in medical expertise, emergency management and logistical support,” said Liberty Hospital President and CEO David Feess. “We are unified in our goal to ensure the health and safety of our community, and we believe a collaborative approach is the best way to facilitate a successful vaccination plan.”
Those in Phase 1B – Tier 2 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes readily available include anyone aged 65 and older as well as adults at increased risk for severe illness.
To find out who is currently eligible to receive a vaccine or when you may become eligible, visit the Clay County Public Health Center’s website at clayhealth.com/covidvaccine. For answers to questions about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit libertyhospital.org/vaccine. A community phone line is also available for up-to-date vaccine information at 415-3250.
"Even though the vaccine represents a turning point in the pandemic, it is still critically important to continue to wear a mask, wash hands and practice physical distancing," states the hospital release.
