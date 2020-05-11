Community pride T-shirts raise funds for area businesses

T-shirts are $20 each. $15 from each t-shirt goes toward a tourist location of choice.

 Submitted graphic

Area chambers of commerce have partnered with Clay County Tourism to help raise money for businesses, parks, events and more while also showing community pride.

Each community proud shirt is customized to highlight the Clay community of choice. Shirts are $20 a piece and $15 of each purchase will go toward a Clay tourist destination of the buyer's choice.

This includes any park, restaurant, winery, brewery, hotel, historic business, community event or festival event promoted through Clay County Tourism.

To order, visit claycommunityfundraiser.com. The fundraiser will end Sunday, May 24.

Northwest Editor Sean Roberts can be reached at sean.roberts@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6606.​

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.