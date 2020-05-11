Community pride T-shirts raise funds for area businesses

Area chambers of commerce have partnered with Clay County Tourism to help raise money for businesses, parks, events and more while also showing community pride.
Each community proud shirt is customized to highlight the Clay community of choice. Shirts are $20 a piece and $15 of each purchase will go toward a Clay tourist destination of the buyer's choice.
This includes any park, restaurant, winery, brewery, hotel, historic business, community event or festival event promoted through Clay County Tourism.
To order, visit claycommunityfundraiser.com. The fundraiser will end Sunday, May 24.
