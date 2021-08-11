What’s next

The Kearney School Board will discuss the tie-breaking authority of the superintendent with its lawyer and will bring the issue back up at its next board meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.

To learn more and inquire how to sign up to be part of public comment, email at boe@ksdr1.net. In addition to speaking at a board meeting, written correspondence may be directed to the board through the superintendent. Statements of 2 pages or less are encouraged. Comments can be emailed to boe@ksdr1.net or mailed to 150 W. Missouri Highway 92, Kearney, MO 64060.