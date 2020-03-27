There are currently 29 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Clay County (including KC residents) according to the Clay County Health Department's 4 p.m. update Friday, March 27. The breakdown includes the majority of the cases are in the 25 to 44 age group with the next age groups from 45 to 64 and 65 and older being affected.
Coronavirus in Clay County hits 29
