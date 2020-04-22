CLAY COUNTY — Due in part to consistently low infection rates of COVID-19 in the county, Clay County Public Health Center is rolling back the stay-home order to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 3. The order had been extended last week from the end of April to May 15. The rollback means the order will expire two weeks sooner and align with the state.
The decision was made to revise the expiration date based on several key factors, states a public health center release.
"An additional week’s worth of data shows Clay County’s rate of new cases is consistently low and has continued to remain flat over the last several weeks. Also, Clay County jurisdictional data — the number of cases and deaths, hospital capacities, etc. — along with the latest modeling trends for the peak of COVID-19 in the state of Missouri give confidence that it will be safer for Clay County to begin the gradual process of reopening earlier than originally projected," states the release.
The final significant factor prompting the change was improved access to COVID-19 testing in Clay County in the last week.
“Previously, testing was very limited with only hospitals, physician’s clinics and some urgent care clinics having the ability to test for COVID-19 in our jurisdiction,” said Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac Wednesday, April 22. “However, today, our health center opened its free, drive-thru testing clinic and it is fully operational and running smoothly. We are also expecting other testing clinic opportunities to become available in our area in the coming days, which will expand our abilities further. This remains a critical piece in our effort to safely reopen our communities."
A plan for phasing out of the current stay-home order and phasing into community recovery and reopening is being developed by local leadership with guidance from Gov. Mike Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan. It is planned for release by the middle of next week.
"These plans will include detailed guidance for safely and gradually allowing businesses to reopen, events to resume and assist individuals in the reopening of our communities," states the health center release.
