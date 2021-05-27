CLAY COUNTY — In response to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Clay County Public Health Center, the Clay County Commission voted to rescind Resolution 2020-97, which declared a state of emergency in the county related to the pandemic on March 18.
“The decision to rescind this resolution was made with regards to the positive improvements seen in local case data, however county leadership has stressed that efforts to protect the community are not ending,” states a commission release.
While according to national news half of the county’s adult population has been vaccinated, only 34% of Missourians and 33% of Clay Countians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Increasing vaccination awareness and providing opportunities for eligible persons to get vaccinated will be a crucial part of community recovery going forward,” states the release.
“Clay County understands that there is an ongoing response effort needed with COVID-19, that even though we are rescinding this resolution, we are not declaring this situation resolved,” said Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter. “We are encouraging our communities to continue getting vaccinations and following CDC recommendations. There is more work to be done.”
For details on where to get a vaccine near you and other COVID-19 news and information, visit the Courier-Tribune’s COVID-19 Continuing Coverage webpage at mycouriertribune.com/coronaviruscoverage.
