CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County health board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, to discuss and vote on COVID-19 in-school guidance. A link to join the meeting will be posted online at clayhealth.com/board.
“Due to rising COVID-19 infection rates and to ensure the safety of our board members, staff and visitors, the board meeting will be virtual,” states a release about the meeting. The meeting will begin with a one-hour public comment opportunity for members of the public. Those interested in addressing the health board can sign up on the health center website starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The board originally met last week during an in-person meeting to discuss school guidance. After about three hours of comments from a packed room of more than 100 — who mostly spoke against mask-wearing in schools and public mandates, the board voted to table a decision on guidance recommendations until a later date.
At that meeting, Michelle Cannon of Kearney shared her opinion and opposition to mask-wearing through tears.
"The fact that we are considering going back to school putting masks on our kids, I will not be sending them if that is the case," she said.
Melanie Messer of Kansas City shared her opposition to a public health mandate.
"I'm here as a mother who is becoming incredibly frustrated and tired of co-parenting with the government and unelected bureaucrats that think they know what's best for my child better than I do," she said.
While most comments shared by the public were against restrictions, several spoke in favor of masking in schools.
“Masking is an act of compassion for the community around you," Matt Sameck of Liberty said.
The health center board meeting last week came after North Kansas City and Liberty school districts announced masking in those district facilities would be required regardless of vaccination status of students and staff.
Following the public comment section of the Aug. 11 meeting, board members will have their own discussion and vote on guidance recommendations.
