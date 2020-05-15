CLAY COUNTY — As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, the total overall case count of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in Clay County was 309. The death toll, which has remained the same for weeks, stands at three.
The total case count is from reports by Kansas City Public Health, which reports cases in Kansas City inside county limits, and Clay County Public Health Center.
According to a recently added feature tracking case status on the Clay County Public Health tracing dashboard, available online at www.clayhealth.com, of the total case count, 113 cases are those who live outside Kansas City in the county. Of the 113, 46 are isolated; 59 have been released from isolation, meaning they are recovering; one died; and seven have unknown case statuses.
According to Mid-America Regional Council's tracking map, online at preparemetrokc.org, 35,504 have been tested overall in the reporting agency's nine-county region that includes Clay County. Of those tested in Clay County, 2,116 were tested at mobile sites, with 776 done at Clay County Public Heath's drive-thru site. Of those 776, 9 have come back positive to date.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday 576 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the state and there are 10,456 confirmed cases since the outbreak started, 139 of which were reported Friday.
Health experts from across the Kansas City region said as testing becomes readily available, more are expected to get tested, which likely will result in more positives.
“Though many businesses are reopening, it’s still best to avoid traveling or hosting visitors outside of your own community, especially if you are or live with someone at high risk of complications from COVID-19,” states a release from Clay County Public Health. “The more we stay home and practice physical distancing now, the sooner we will be able to safely return to a more familiar way of life with our loved ones.”
The case counts come after stay-home orders ended for Kansas City Friday. Phase No. 1 of the city's 10/10/10 Plan allows buildings and businesses that service the public to reopen with 10% building occupancy or 10 people allowed inside a business, whichever is greater. Sign-ins with contact information will be required for anyone who visits a business for more than 10 minutes. Social gatherings up to 10 people inside or 50 people outside are allowed.
