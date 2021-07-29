Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is planning to sue Kansas City for its plans to reinstate a mask mandate related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the new indoor mask mandate Wednesday, July 28. The new mask order takes effect Monday, Aug. 2, and will be in effect in public places for everyone 5 and older, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not. The order, unless repealed before then, will be in effect at least through 12:01 a.m. Aug. 28.

“To the great people of Kansas City: I will be filing a lawsuit to protect your freedoms,” the Republican attorney general who is running for a U.S. Senate seat wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “This mask mandate is about politics and control, not science. You are not subjects, but citizens of what has been the freest country in the world, and I will always fight for you.”

To the great people of Kansas City: I will be filing a lawsuit to protect your freedoms.This mask mandate is about politics & control, not science. You are not subjects but citizens of what has been the freest country in the world & I will always fight for you. #NoMaskMandate https://t.co/4zvW1RQw5n — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 28, 2021

Lucas took to Twitter himself Thursday, July 29 to address the situation.

I reached out to the office of our State Attorney General for a meeting between the two of us on his legal concerns about the mask mandate in Kansas City, so that we can address any issues and avoid needless litigation expenses. I am told the AG's schedule will not allow it. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 29, 2021

"I reached out to the office of our State Attorney General for a meeting between the two of us on his legal concerns about the mask mandate in Kansas City so that we can address any issues and avoid needless litigation expenses. I am told the AG's schedule will not allow it," he wrote.

Other mandate legal battles & the governor's thoughts

This legal move is not the first by Schmitt against a region for reinstatement of a mask mandate. On Monday, July 26, the AG filed suit to stop St. Louis County’s newly instated mask mandate. After the suit was filed, the county council terminated that mandate.

The new Kansas City indoor mandate comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance Tuesday, July 27. The CDC guidance signals a reverse course from previous recommendations, saying people fully vaccinated and all others should return to wearing masks indoors when in areas with substantial and high transmission of COVID-19, which includes most of Missouri, including Clay County.

After St. Louis County announced its mandate, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has opposed mask mandates throughout the pandemic, criticized imposing mask mandates.

“Dictating mask mandates when we have the vaccine is ignoring the real solution and eroding public trust,” he wrote on Twitter Monday. “From the very beginning of this pandemic, we have recognized the importance of local control; however, reimposing mask mandates regardless of vaccination status is wrong.”

Dictating mask mandates when we have the vaccine is ignoring the real solution and eroding public trust. (1/3) — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 26, 2021

The comments were liked by politicians and supporters across the state, including state Rep. Josh Hurlbert, a Republican who represents Smithville and other areas of Clay County in Missouri’s 12th House district.

After the decision by the CDC to recommend returning to masking, Parson again took to Twitter to criticize the decision.

“It’s disappointing because it is inconsistent with the overwhelming evidence surrounding the efficacy of the vaccines and their proven results. ... And it only serves to disrupt the increases we are seeing in vaccine uptake,” the governor wrote. “This self-inflicted setback encourages skepticism and vaccine hesitancy at a time when the goal is to prevent serious illnesses and deaths from COVID-19 through vaccination.

"It’s concerning because the nation’s top public health agency appears to be cowering to the political pressures of those who only want to force mandates and shutdowns, which only further prolong the recovery we as a nation are working towards. This decision only promotes fear and further division among our citizens.”

The recently updated CDC guidance regarding mask wearing for fully vaccinated individuals is disappointing and concerning. It’s disappointing because it is inconsistent with the overwhelming evidence surrounding the efficacy of the vaccines and their proven results.(1/3) — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 28, 2021

Case counts

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports COVID-19 cases topped 561,900 as of Wednesday. Health experts believe low vaccinated rates, especially in rural areas, and the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus is likely responsible for much of the spread in the state.

The CDC reports 63.4% of U.S. counties have COVID-19 transmission rates high enough to warrant indoor masking, and recommend those counties, including Clay County, resume the policy immediately.

Local infection rates & county plans

In Clay County, COVID-19 cases have been rising on average of 28% each week for three weeks. According to the Clay County Public Health dashboard accessible through clayhealth.com, as of Friday, July 23, the average seven-day incidence rate was 148 per 100,000. This total is deemed high community transmission under CDC guidelines.

“Vaccinations are starting to decrease, less than 800 doses are given every week,” states the dashboard’s state of the virus breakdown.

According to the CCPHC dashboard, 45% of those ages 16 and older in the county have received at least one vaccine dose while 41% of the same age group have been fully vaccinated. Of those aged 65 and older, 69% have received at least one dose and 64% are fully vaccinated.

According to Clay County Public Health spokesman Kelsey Neth, as of Thursday, July 29, the county has no plan to reinstate a mask mandate at this time. This means the only portion of the county impacted by a mandate as of Monday is Kansas City.

“We have no updates to provide at this time. The Board of Health is having a meeting on Monday (Aug. 2) to discuss our on-site learning guidance for schools and early child care centers. We continue to monitor COVID-19 in our jurisdiction and encourage everyone 12 and older to protect themselves by getting vaccinated,” she told the Courier-Tribune on Thursday.