CLAY COUNTY — A Clay County nursing home facility has been hit with an outbreak of COVID-19, according to Clay County Public Health Center. The outbreak of 37 cases, with more case reports expected, caused the total confirmed cases reported by the health center to spike Friday, June 5, to 230 overall since reporting began.
The overall death toll for the health center's reporting jurisdiction also rose from one as of Wednesday, June 3, to three on Friday. The name and specific location of the nursing facility has not been released and it us unclear if the additional deaths reported are related to the facility outbreak.
"We are receiving more case reports from the same facility even today, so I don’t have a total case count yet, but the dashboard will show another spike the next time it is updated due to this specific outbreak," CCPHC Executive Director Gary Zaborac said Saturday, June 6.
More details on the outbreak will be reported as they become available.
Before the outbreak, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard online at www.clayhealth.com, as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, the total of overall confirmed cases by Clay County Public Health Center since reporting first began in early spring was 193. Clay County Public Health Center reports cases in Clay County patients that live outside Kansas City. Cases of those who live inside Kansas City city limits are reported by Kansas City Health Department. Overall cases reported by Kansas City Health Department stood at 305 as of Thursday. Of those, five have died.
Elsewhere in the county
In a conference call with Kearney stakeholders Friday, Zaborac said everyone in the county should be mindful of the virus.
“The virus is here, it is active and will stay that way until a vaccine and a treatment are ensured,” he said.
The news comes after the county health center relaxed restrictions earlier this week as part of entering the next step of the county’s phased-in recovery plan. As of Monday, June 1, the county entered Step 2 of the plan.
In this step, limited mass gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed. Additionally, occupancy limits for retail businesses, which were changed after the governor's order issued Thursday, May 28, allows for retail spaces less than 10,000 square feet to allow up to 25% of its fire or building code occupancy. Spaces of 10,000 square feet or more can have up to 10% of its fire or building code occupancy.
Because of increased testing and phased reopening of the economy, Zaborac said a spike in cases was expected at some point.
“Everyone is at risk going back into the community. We knew this as we had the shelter-in-place order, we knew this as we started opening things back up at 25% and now 50%,” he said. “… I make that point, not to scare anybody, but we need to continue to respect what’s happening out there. Because it’s summertime, almost, doesn’t mean that we can go back to the old way of doing things.”
Zaborac said the spike in cases is a reminder that people need to continue to be physically distant, wear masks when outside their residences and continue to shelter in place when possible.
“I am disappointed in the number of people who aren’t wearing masks and aren’t sheltering in place. There is no way to mandate that or require that of everyone, and for some, it’s not even on their radar as a thought,” he said, adding masks are to protect everyone.
“The actual reason for wearing the mask, especially if you are an asymptomatic carrier, is to prevent you from projecting the virus into the air and spreading it to others,” he said, adding the disease impacts all ages, but those at especially high-risk are those over 65 or those with compromised immune systems and other chronic health concerns. These individuals, the health center director said, should stay home.
