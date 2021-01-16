County public health accepting interest forms for COVID-19 vaccines

CLAY COUNTY — Officials in the county’s public health agency are now offering a way for those who live and/or work in Clay County to express their interest in getting vaccinated against COVID-19. This form can be completed by anyone, regardless of which phase they may fit in.
“For those who complete the form, the information provided will be used by CCPHC to let them know when they are eligible to be vaccinated. It may also be used to send details for how to register for vaccination with CCPHC or with another vaccine provider,” states a release.
Completion of this form does not guarantee COVID-19 vaccination from CCPHC and is not a means of registration for vaccination.
“Vaccination may also be available through other health care providers, mass vaccination clinics, a retail pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens or through employers,” states the release.
Complete the Clay County COVID-19 Vaccination Interest Form by clicking here.
The state of Missouri activated Phase 1A and Phase 1B — Tier 1 of vaccine distribution with Phase 1B — Tier 2 beginning on Monday, Jan, 18. However, Clay County Public Health Center currently has a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and is only vaccinating those in Phase 1A — health care workers — at this time.
