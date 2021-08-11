CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Public Health Board voted unanimously Wednesday, Aug. 11, to recommend masking in schools and other COVID-19 mitigation practices for the 2021-22 school year.
After much public comment that spanned multiple meetings and hours and included vitriol from a vocal minority toward the board Wednesday, county public health leaders approved the public health recommendations, citing the ongoing surge of cases and hospitalizations of children due to the Delta variant.
Other recommendations from the health board include students distance as much as possible and wear masks while engaged in indoor, close-contact sports. The recommendations are nonbinding, meaning school districts can choose to be more or less restrictive.
More on the health board's recommendations and public comment ahead of the decision will be published later at mycouriertribune.com. A recording of tonight's board meeting can be found at https://fb.watch/7khS_Ds4QA/.
