CLAY COUNTY — In light of Gov. Mike Parson’s announcement last week that the state would fully reopen Tuesday, June 16, Clay County Public Health Center announced Monday, July 15, it was amending Phase 2's Step 2 of the county’s recovery plan to ease restrictions on businesses and mass gatherings effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, 16.
The amendment includes:
• Relaxing all business and organizations’ occupancy restrictions to 50% of the entity’s authorized building/fire code occupancy.
• Allowing gatherings including religious services, weddings and funerals of 50% of listed occupancy to continue provided physical distancing is maintained.
• Allowing mass gatherings of up to 250 provided physical distancing is maintained.
• Allowing public and neighborhood association pools up to 50% of the bather load within the pool enclosure.
The order is set to expire at 12:01 p.m. Sunday, July 25, states a health center release.
For more information about what is and is not allowed under the county’s recovery plan, visit www.clayhealth.com.
