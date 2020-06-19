COVID-19 outbreak strikes another county nursing home

LIBERTY — An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified at Ashton Court Care and Rehabilitation Centre, a long-term care facility located at 1200 W. College St. in Liberty. As of Friday, June 19, according to Clay County Public Health Center, five staff members and three residents have tested positive for the virus.
This outbreak comes after another local nursing home, Pleasant Valley Manor Care Center in Pleasant Valley, began experiencing an outbreak May 28.
“After three rounds of testing of residents and staff, there have been 79 cases of COVID-19 identified and eight resulting deaths associated with COVID-19 at that facility,” states a public health center release about the Pleasant Valley facility issued Friday, July 19. “Only 18 cases have shown symptoms. The investigation is ongoing and the outbreaks appear to be unrelated.”
The role of Clay County Public Health Center in any long-term care facility outbreak is to conduct the contact investigation and inform follow-up testing procedures.
“The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Division of Long-Term Care facilitates infection control site visits and resources such as testing and protective equipment,” states the public health release.
After the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an order on May 18, all congregate living facilities, including nursing homes, must report any cases of COVID-19 in staff or residents to public health within 24 hours.
“That change in the notification process has allowed local and state public health to more quickly get involved in outbreaks and coordinate efforts with the facilities to minimize any further spread of disease,” said Ashley Wegner, section chief of Health Planning and Policy for Clay County Public Health Center. “All the long-term care facilities in Clay County that have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks have been cooperative in their joint efforts with us and the state to try to protect their employees and residents.”
This is a developing story. More details will be reported as they become available.
