With the increase in COVID-19 activity, and the introduction of the Omicron variant, there has been a sharp increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.
“In addition to staying current on COVID vaccinations and boosters, getting tested is a key step the public can take to protect others, particularly as Missourians are spending more time indoors with the cooler temperatures. The risk for the transmission of respiratory illnesses increases as individuals spend more time indoors with others,” said Donald Kauerauf, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We are grateful to see individuals deciding to get tested to limit any unintended spread of the virus.”
With a rise in case counts, likely due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, it has become difficult to locate available rapid COVID-19 tests on retailers’ shelves or obtain an appointment from a provider. In addition, state-operated testing has been stretched during the recent holiday demand.
“There is currently a temporary pause on at-home testing kit orders to update system accessibility. Ordering will reopen tomorrow morning, Jan. 6. In order to improve the ordering system and allow our contractor to continue shipping kits in a timely manner, DHSS will be making a limited supply available each day through January,” states a release from the state Department of Health and Senior Services issued Wednesday, Jan. 5.
According to the state health department, the state is responsible for supplying several entities across the state with testing supplies for their populations, especially the most vulnerable living or working in congregate settings.
In May, Missouri began offering free at-home testing kits for residents. From this program’s inception through Dec. 29, 6,500 kits had been ordered.
Testing event capacity was increased prior to the holiday season, and more is being added in Kansas City. Review the schedule of community testing events at health.mo.gov/communitytest. Patients do not need to be Missouri residents to be tested through this process.
"A government-issued ID is not required, but if available, will shorten the onsite registration process," states a release.
The test used at these community testing events is a PCR test done by nasal swab.
"Once tested, individuals will be notified of results no later than 72 hours from the end of the testing event," states the release.
