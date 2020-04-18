SMITHVILLE — Managing Director of Armada Corporate Intelligence Chris Kuehl will provide forecasts and strategic guidance for a wide variety of Northland businesses, a press release states.
The meeting will be held using Zoom. Participants will receive login information after registration.
Members of area chambers of commerce including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are invited to join the webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.
To register or learn more visit smithvillechamber.org/pview.aspx?id=174&catid=4#!event/2020/4/28/economic-impact-of-covid-19.
