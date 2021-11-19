FDA expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters

The FDA announced Friday, Nov. 19, emergency authorization for Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for anyone age 18 and older. Previously, a single booster dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines was authorized for administration to individuals 65 years of age and older, individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 and individuals 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.