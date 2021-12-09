On Thursday, Dec. 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, authorizing the use of a single booster dose for those 16 and 17 years of age at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with the Pfizer shot series.
“Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting COVID-19,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “As people gather indoors with family and friends for the holidays, we can’t let up on all the preventive public health measures that we have been taking during the pandemic. With both the delta and omicron variants continuing to spread, vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19.”
On Nov. 19, the FDA authorized the use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older after completion of primary vaccination with any FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
"In the time since Pfizer initially submitted safety and effectiveness data on a single booster dose following the two-dose primary series to the FDA, additional real-world data have become available on the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and on the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) following vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine," states an FDA release on booster eligibility expansion. "These additional data enabled the FDA to reassess the benefits and risks of the use of the vaccine in a wider population. The FDA has determined that the benefits of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Comirnaty outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis in individuals 16 and 17 years of age to provide continued protection against COVID-19 and the associated serious consequences that can occur including hospitalization and death."
