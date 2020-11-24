Nationally, there have been 553,450 fire service personnel responses to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 incidents between Jan. 1 and Nov. 11, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
As of Friday, Nov. 20, total cases to date in Clay County surpassed 8,300 with 129 deaths reported between Clay County Public Health Center and Kansas City Health Department. According to the CCPHC recovery dashboard, hospitals are operating over capacity with respect to staffing, supplies and testing due to the virus.
“Currently, we are not seeing a sustained reduction in cases necessary to continue moving forward with recovery,” states the CCPHC dashboard, online through clayhealth.com. “... We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 admittance in hospitals as well as increases in individuals testing positive for hospital tests.”
Nationally, as of Nov. 19, the U.S. had more than 1 million cases reported in the last seven days.
As cases continue to rise to alarming levels in the Kansas metro area, local fire department and district leaders say it is becoming difficult to get some critically needed personal protective equipment to keep first responders safe.
Holt
Holt Community Fire Protection District Chief Robert Looper said his district, which is small in size and budget compared to others across the Northland, is struggling to get N-95 masks.
These masks are required for first responders during the pandemic due to their ability to protect the wearer from airborne particles better than most other types of masks. Running on short supply, Looper said, is making him nervous.
“We may be facing a shortage on gloves,” Looper added, “but we haven’t struggled to get them so far.”
Kearney
While Holt struggles to get some needed supplies, Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District Chief Kevin Pratt said his district has a comfortable level of PPE at the moment and has been able to maintain stock of most items despite increases in COVID-19 cases.
Pratt added his district still has masks and gowns from supplies sent by the state earlier in the year. However, all Northland first responders are now being limited on the amount of gloves they can order at one time.
“So much depends on hospitals,” Pratt said about the ability to get PPE. “We use the same kinds of supplies, so if they get overwhelmed, … we could see some shortfalls. It’s kind of a wait-and-see game.”
Pratt said his crew members have also been lucky in that they have been able to stay in good health so far.
“We have not had any internal or work-related exposures,” the Kearney chief said.
Liberty
In Liberty, Fire Chief John Mills said infection numbers are up. In August, the number of potential COVID-19 case-related calls increased by a minimum of two potential cases per day. The number continues to rise, he said.
Despite the increase in calls, Mills said currently his department doesn’t need extra staffing for ambulances.
“With CARES funds, the city purchased several room decontamination systems including those we can use for the ambulances,” he said. “The system takes 25 minutes. The teams have it down to a science to use the unit while they are getting cleaned up from the run.”
Currently, Mills said the department is also good on PPE.
“The supply chain is much better than what it was in the spring,” he said. “There are agreements with Mid-America Regional Council so we don’t have to wait on the state.”
In mid-October, the Kansas City Office of Emergency Management forwarded a donation of 27,360 masks to Liberty for public safety workers and at-risk populations.
Kansas City received a donation of 1 million masks from the Ford Motor Company through their Project Apollo and Ford Fund organizations.
Those masks are going to county and local partners including law enforcement, EMS and fire service emergency workers as well as schools, long- and short-term care facilities, places of worship, and other at-risk entities that expressed a need for additional PPE.
“Wear your masks,” Mills said as advice for the public to keep COVID-19-related calls down. “Use hand sanitizer if you can’t wash your hands. We are coming into the holiday season and we need to be really careful. Let’s each do our parts to help bring the numbers under control.”
Smithville
While Smithville Area Fire Protection District has enough personal protective equipment right now, Fire Chief Dave Cline said there are still a few struggles.
“We have been provided masks, gowns, eye protection, gloves and hand sanitizer from the state of Missouri. That is great as it is difficult for us to buy PPE as an organization due to the current demand,” Cline said. “We do have an issue with one of our normal suppliers as they have begun having difficulty in obtaining gloves from manufacturers. Instead of buying a large shipment of gloves semi-annually as we have in the past, we now can only order our allotment and on a monthly basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.