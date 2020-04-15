First responders say current supply of protective equipment adequate

While some community agencies across the state are struggling to acquire needed personal protective equipment for first responders due to limited resources and high infection rates, experts in Clay County said their agencies currently have enough supplies. In addition, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all response agencies have implemented distancing protocols that include taking reports by phone when possible and staying outside of residences when possible when responding to calls.
Kearney, Liberty and Smithville police and fire agency leaders say overall, calls for service are down as most residents are following stay-home orders.
Clay County
Clay County Emergency Management Director and Sheriff’s deputy Capt. Will Akin, last week, said protective equipment shortages for county emergency management and other first response agencies across the state are partially related to residents identified as COVID-19 positive not staying home.
“They are going to see other family members or close friends to get help while they are recovering from this sickness. … This, from a first responder perspective, means we have to treat every resident or every call as if someone in that house is infected with the virus,” he said, adding treating every call as if someone is infected, means higher uses of PPE that results in a need for more equipment.
Having enough equipment, experts contend, is related, in part, to those heeding the social distancing guidelines and stay-home orders, which helps keep infection rates in Clay County somewhat steady. If infection rates spike, so too does the need to obtain supplies like masks, gloves and face shields.
“It changes the burn rate that first responders are experiencing as far as PPE goes,” he said.
While some agencies are struggling to keep up with equipment demands, Akin said Clay County is currently better off than some. As of last week, he said there has only been one county first responder who tested positive for COVID-19 and several others who were placed under quarantine in the various law enforcement agencies across the county.
“We actually received, what I would say, is the largest pallet of PPE from the state in all of Region A. Myself and (sheriff’s deputy) Jon Bazzano were able to drive around to all of the fire departments and police departments and handed out half-gallon bottles hand sanitizer along with 2 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer, some N-95 masks and some gloves,” he said.
Kearney
As of last week, Kearney Police Chief Tom Carey said his department is comfortable with the amount of PPE officers have to protect themselves while on duty.
“We’ve got face shields now, sanitizer, gloves and masks,” he said.
In addition to equipment, like other first response agencies within cities across the Northland, Carey said Kearney police have been having regular meetings with Clay County Emergency Management to stay updated on COVID-19 developments. To help prevent the spread of the virus, Carey closed the front office of the Kearney Police Station off Missouri Highway 92.
“We’ve also got our regular day-shift secretary working from home,” he said, adding shift changes are also being varied to keep up with social distancing recommendations.
Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District Chief Kevin Pratt said a mobile trailer to decontaminate equipment like N-95 masks, which prolongs the life of equipment in scarce supply, is available for use by police and fire agencies across the region.
“They pretty much are going around the clock across the metro deconing masks until those mask can’t be used any more. I think you can use them up to four times.
Liberty
Capt. Andy Hedrick, Liberty Police public information officer, said officers have N-95 masks.
“The officers are supplied for the time being,” he said.
While many call types in Liberty are down, one type of call, domestic disturbances, are on the rise, Hedrick said.
“It’s not that the numbers are alarming, but there is an increase in disturbances. People are spending a lot of time together, and that plus the other stressors caused by the coronavirus has added to calls. Officers are responding to all calls (of this type in person),” he said.
Before officers respond to any scene, dispatchers are still screening callers to check the household for possible COVID-19 symptoms.Liberty Fire Chief John Mills, also the city’s emergency management director, said his crews have enough protective equipment for the moment. Mills also praised the community response for handmade masks donated to the fire department. There are 500 on hand.
“I would say we have a couple weeks of the necessary PPE for a couple weeks,” he said Monday, April 13. “We have another order coming. With the call volume down, that has helped. People are heeding all the warnings.”
Smithville
Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge said to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the department implemented “strict cleaning regimens both inside the police department and for patrol cars.”
As for PPE, the chief said his officers are fortunate to be currently stocked thanks to supplies from the state, purchases made by the department and donations of homemade masks from area residents.
Smithville Area Fire Protection District Chief Dave Cline said wearing additional PPE has been an adjustment for personnel, but his district is pleased to have enough of a supply.
“It has always been our practice to wear gloves to protect both patients and personnel, but the added use of masks and gowns has been an adjustment,” Cline said. “The additional PPE makes it a little harder to work and communicate. Also, we are required to ask more questions as we make contact with citizens.”
In addition to supplies from state agencies and SAFPD purchases, Cline said the district received donations from local organizations including hand sanitizer made by Smithville’s Little Platte Distillery.
”But, just like when treating a medical patient, we are asking screening questions regarding health of people in the house,” the chief added. “We have not limited our services, but we have adopted new procedures in how we go about them.”One positive as a result of less traffic on the roads, Cline said, is a drop in vehicle accidents.
“We responded to one accident last month. Typically, we would see at least 10, he said. “The number of fires has not seemed to be effected, but citizens are cautioned to be vigilant with children potentially cooking more when they are home.”
While calls for service across the Northland are down overall, Cline said people should not get complacent as it creates more opportunities for infection.
“Good hand-washing, limiting contact, staying home if you feel you are sick are all preventative actions that will protect not only yourself, but other members of the community,” he said.
Lockridge said having families stuck at home for extended periods of time is tough, but hopes everyone remembers to be patient and kind as we are all in this together.
“Show a little grace,” he said. “If you don’t need to get out, please don’t.We’d ask you not to risk taking up resources that could be used elsewhere. If you’re sick, seek treatment and seek it early. Follow all the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations. … Together, we’ll get through this.”
