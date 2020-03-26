Ford is aiming to restart production at select plants in North America as early as April 6, bringing key plants back online while the company introduces additional safety measures to protect returning workers, according to a release from Ford and attributed to Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of North America.
Ford is planning to resume production at Hermosillo Assembly Plant on April 6 on one shift. On April 14, Ford is planning to start building vehicles at Dearborn Truck Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant’s Transit line and Ohio Assembly Plant.
To support these assembly plants, Ford also is aiming to resume production April 14 at several stamping and diversified plans including the integrated stamping plant within the Kansas City plant.
“We will continue to assess public health conditions as well as supplier readiness and will adjust plans if necessary,” Galhotra said.
