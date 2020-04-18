JEFFERSON CITY — In the final COVID-19 briefing of the work week ending April 17, Gov. Mike Parson highlighted Missouri’s “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan to reopen the state.
Parson was joined by Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Rob Dixon, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams.
“Between now and May 4, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with Missouri's hospitals, health care providers, public health experts, business leaders, and state departments to develop a data driven plan,” Parson said in the briefing. “We will also be reaching out to the business community, as well as local county and city government, to put these plans in place for May 4 and begin the first phase of reopening Missouri.”
Parson introduced the plan following the stay-at-home extension.
According to the governor, the plan rests on four essential pillars:
Rapidly expand testing capacity and volume in the state, including testing for those who are currently contagious and those who have developed immunity to the virus;
Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains and continuing to utilize Missouri businesses in that effort;
Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home; and
Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.