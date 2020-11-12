Today, Gov. Mike Parson expanded his call to special session to deal with further COVID-19 funding to include a new bill regarding COVID-19 liability and related lawsuits.
The proposed legislation provides liability protection relating to a declared state of emergency for health care providers, manufacturers, businesses, schools, churches and nonprofit organizations, among others.
“Since the start of COVID-19, our health care providers have gone above and beyond to respond to COVID-19 and provide exceptional care in an unprecedented and rapidly changing environment,” Parson said. “Many other organizations across the state have also been instrumental in our response efforts, including manufacturers, businesses, churches and schools, just to name a few.”
Following the first identified case of COVID-19 in Missouri on March 7, Parson signed an executive order on March 13 declaring a state of emergency. Since that time, Missouri’s hospitals and health care providers have altered practices and operations accordingly to respond and provide care to COVID-19 patients.
Similarly, manufacturers, businesses and many other entities across the state have modified operations, provided equipment and supplies and remained open to ensure continued access to basic goods and services for Missouri citizens, states a governor's office release.
“None of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to respond to a declared state of emergency. They must be able to continue operating and serving the public without risk of unnecessary and frivolous claims,” Parson said.
The proposed legislation includes three main provisions regarding liability protection:
• liability protection for health care workers who provide care as necessitated by a declared state of emergency;
• products liability protection for any person who designs, manufactures, labels, sells, distributes or donates products in direct response to a declared state of emergency; and
• premises liability protection for exposure claims related to a declared state of emergency.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry applauds Parson's expansion of the special session, reporting since March, more than 1,000 COVID-19 lawsuits have been filed against employers across the nation.
"In response, many states — including all but one of Missouri’s neighboring states — have enacted some form of protection against lawsuits. Meanwhile, Missouri employers remain completely exposed to litigation," states a release from the state chamber. "The governor’s call comes as several leaders in the Missouri legislature have spoken out in support of stopping these opportunistic lawsuits. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has led the charge on this important issue. More than 750 Missouri businesses and individuals have co-signed a letter asking for protection from these suits."
“We greatly appreciate Gov. Mike Parson’s leadership on this issue. As we fight this pandemic and continue our economic recovery, we need to make sure we are protecting businesses, schools and health facilities from the growing threat of opportunistic COVID-19 litigation,” said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “Organizations that are taking the necessary precautions and making a good faith effort to keep Missourians safe should not face crippling COVID-19 litigation. Missouri can’t afford to wait on this.”
