Clay County case count

As of 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 20, Clay County has a confirmed COVID-19 case count of 142, 86 of which live in Kansas City and are reported by the Kansas City Health Department. The remaining 56 known cases are reported by Clay County Public Health Center.

On Monday, the Kansas City Health Department began asking residents to complete a confidential survey about the virus. Questions asked center on symptoms experienced, known contact with those with the virus and if testing was sought. To complete the survey, visit https://us.openforms.com/Form/7558551f-763c-4ebb-a7ff-0ef5a333f54.