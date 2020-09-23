Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, Sept. 23.
“All official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice. As a precautionary measure, the governor’s staff has been tested and is awaiting results,” states a governor’s office staff release. “At this time, the governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the first lady has mild symptoms.”
The news of the Republican governor’s positive test result came after he postponed an event in St. Louis Wednesday, following the positive result of his wife’s test.
Parson, who has been opposed to mask mandates, was set to travel to St. Louis for a ceremonial bill signing event Wednesday and expected to take part in a Missouri Press Association debate against other gubernatorial candidates in Columbia on Friday, Sept. 25. The Missouri Press Association postponed the debate until a date that remains to be announced.
“Proper safety protocols have been implemented at the direction of Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services. During this time, Gov. Parson continues to conduct and fulfill all roles of businesses of the state of Missouri from the Governor’s Mansion without interruption,” states the governor’s office release.
Williams said contact tracing efforts are underway to seek out people who have had close contact with the governor and/or his wife, but despite Parson’s many recent public appearances, it is believed that involves “a relatively small number of people.”
“Surprisingly, it’s not as big a number as you might think because while they might be in a room with 1,000 people, the number of people who were literally with them for 15 minutes, right up next to them, is actually a smaller number,” Williams said at a news conference.
The governor is reportedly isolating in the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City while his wife is isolating at their family home in Bolivar.
The St. Louis-Dispatch reports the Capitol has been the site of at least nine infections of elected officials and legislative staff. Two members of the House have tested positive.
This developing story will be updated as details become available.
