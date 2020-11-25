As research and development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines continue, Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents.
The site, covidvaccine.mo.gov, provides information regarding the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes and when they may be eligible for vaccination. The website will also offer additional functionality as vaccines become available.
“It’s been remarkable to learn about the work that has been going on for many months now among scientists and researchers, many of whom are right here in Missouri,” Parson said. “The most important thing we’ve learned about the accelerated development process is that steps have not been eliminated, but are instead occurring simultaneously.”
The new website includes answers to common questions such as when people will be able to receive the vaccine and how it works.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and partners across the state continue to make preparations in advance of a vaccine arrival, which is anticipated to occur prior to the end of 2020.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices identified the purposes of a COVID-19 vaccine including decreasing death and serious disease and preserving a functioning society, states a release.
“Missouri got a very early start preparing for vaccinations because we think it’s our best path to getting to a better place,” DHSS Director Randall Williams said. “This process is one that has continued to evolve, and we are committed to providing Missourians with the information they need as quickly as we can provide it. Information is empowering, and personal choices made during this public health emergency can positively impact yourself, those around you, and your entire community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.