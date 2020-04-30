H&R Block is offering Tax Pro Go, an expert-prepared virtual tax filing service, free for law enforecment, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other health care workers during the month of May.
“Every day we hear about the selfless acts of the frontline workers during this pandemic,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. “... They are true heroes, and as they continue to care for so many people, H&R Block would like to remove one potential worry for them by taking care of their taxes.”
During the month of May, frontline workers can file both federal and state tax returns for free. Visit www.hrblock.com for more details.
