HBO offers free streaming of select programming during pandemic

Premium television network HBO announced it will make 500 hours of select programming free to stream throughout the month of April.
In a press release, HBO said its decision was an effort to “provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation.”
The list of free programming includes every episode of series such as The Sopranos, Veep, Six Feet Under and The Wire. The rest of the programming includes 10 HBO documentaries and 20 movies from Warner Bros.
This is the first time HBO has made streaming content available outside of a paywall. The content is available through the HBO Now and HBO Go apps, or by visiting hbonow.com or hbogo.com.
