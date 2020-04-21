CLAY COUNTY — To help the public have easier and faster access to testing for coronavirus, Clay County Public Health Center will begin offering drive-thru testing by appointment on Wednesday, April 22. Testing will be done in the parking lot on the west side of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, located at 1600 N. Missouri Highway 291 in Liberty.
“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and wish to be tested, please fill out the testing questionnaire. If you qualify for testing, health department staff will be in contact with you shortly to schedule an appointment,” states the health center's website, www.clayhealth.com.
Testing is for Clay County residents only and is being offered at no cost. The testing questionnaire is available online at the center's site.
“It's a pretty quick and simple process. Because we are doing it by appointment, people who qualify will be able to just pull up in their cars, show their ID, get swabbed and then go on. It takes about 10 minutes,” CCPCH spokesman Kelsey Neth told the Courier-Tribune Tuesday, April 21.
Neth said the center should be able to test more than 100 people per week, but the exact number of available of tests will fluctuate as the health center is working to secure more tests.
“Unfortunately, due to limited capacity to test, not everyone who fills out the questionnaire will be able to get tested. If you are denied testing, please contact your health care provider and continue to isolate and care for yourself at home,” states the health center's site.
“The number of tests available every day and every week are going to change,” said Neth.
Of those tested, Neth said the goal is to have results back in one to three days. Tests are being sent to the University of Kansas Health System.
