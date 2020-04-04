Health center recommends masks in public

The Clay County Public Health Center, based on recommendations by the Center for Disease Control, is asking Northlanders to wear reusable cloth face masks when out in public and around other people.
Because of the spectrum of symptoms, CCPHC said individuals can still spread coronavirus even if not feeling sick.
"Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities," a release states. "Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age two, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."
Wearing a cloth mask is a precaution to keep from making others sick, the release continues.
During these times, the CCPHC reminds residents not to wear masks meant for medical professionals and to continue to keep 6 feet of distance between yourself and others.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Ravt42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.