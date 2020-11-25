CLAY COUNTY — As COVID-19 continues to spread widely in Clay County and the Kansas City metro area, Clay County Public Health Center reports the safest way to celebrate this Thanksgiving week is with household members.
“If you do host a gathering with people from other households, remember: Keep it small, gather in well-ventilated spaces or outdoors if possible, wear masks when not actively eating or drinking and keep at least 6 feet of distance between households,” states a CCPHC release dated Nov. 25.
Find more guidance, including tips for traveling, shopping and more CLICK HERE.
To help citizens during the pandemic, the local county health department and state and federal health agencies released the following COVID-19 information.
Testing sites
• December 1 to 2: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will offer free COVID-19 testing to Missouri residents at events in Clay and Platte counties. REGISTER HERE.
• Heart to Heart International continues pop-up testing events in cities throughout Clay County. Find next week’s schedule and REGISTER HERE.
• Clay County Public Health Center’s testing site in Liberty has moved to the new Hospital Valley location at 556 Rush Creek Parkway in Liberty off Glenn Hendren Drive near Liberty Hospital. Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available there for Clay County residents. The site will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, but to learn how to register for same-day testing outside these dates, CLICK HERE.
Contact Tracing Delays
“If you have recently received a positive COVID-19 test result, you may be contacted by the health department for contact tracing but it is not guaranteed at this time. Due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Clay County, case follow-up and contact tracing has reached a seven-day delay. As case counts continue to increase, further delays are anticipated,” states the CCPHC release.
If you've tested positive, find guidance for isolating and when you can discontinue isolation by CLICKING HERE.
Guidance for those that may have been exposed can be found by CLICKING HERE.
Public Health Emergency Order
Clay County’s emergency order was updated last week and went into place on Monday, Nov. 23. Find the document and answers to FAQs on the health department's Emergency Orders and Recovery Guidance page by CLICKING HERE.
Flu Vaccination
“If you haven’t already, it’s not too late to get a flu shot,” states the county public health release.
Learn more about the flu, why it’s important to a vaccination this year and where to get vaccinated at clayhealth.com/flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.