The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced a partnership between the Area Agencies on Aging, local public health agencies, and Emergency Medical Services to ensure homebound adults have a streamlined and accessible vaccination experience across the state, according to a press release.
The homebound referral process begins with Area Agencies on Aging, the experts in discerning homebound status. Adults who are homebound and want to be vaccinated in their home can register through their local agency or through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator registry by indicating they are homebound.
"For those homebound or unable to visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic without assistance, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411 and press option 4 to be routed directly to the local Area Agency on Aging to make a vaccine appointment," states the release.
Homebound individuals can be registered for the vaccine by visiting MOStopsCovid.com. COVID-19 Hotline hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Individuals reaching out to the State COVID-19 Hotline seeking vaccination for a homebound individual will be directed to their local Area Agency on Aging. The homebound individual, their caregiver, family member, or health care provider can make the referral.
"The Area Agency on Aging makes contact with the homebound individual to obtain consent and gather the pertinent information to coordinate the vaccination in their home. In some cases, caregivers and other household members may also be vaccinated at the same time as the homebound individual to prevent vaccine wastage," states the release.
The Area Agency on Aging turns over the list of registered homebound individuals to their local public health agency or EMS provider who then schedules the in-home appointments. The AAA may also provide the homebound individual with courtesy appointment reminders via phone as many do not have internet or email access.
Kansas City’s homebound vaccination strategy involves a partnership between the Mid-America Region Council Area Agency on Aging, the local health departments of Cass, Clay and Platte counties and Kansas City, as well as multiple EMS and fire districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.