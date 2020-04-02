LIBERTY — While the Liberty Hospital Foundation has requested supplies and other support for Liberty Hospital’s frontline staff in the wake of a nationwide protective equipment shortage due to COVID-19, Dr. Raghu Adiga, Liberty Hospital’s chief medical officer who has a clinical focus in infectious diseases, said some protective gear medical staff do have is being reused.
“Masks are being conserved as required according to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” he said. “There are short-term and long-term plans. People have access to what we need and we are not at the crisis level yet.”
“Limited reuse of face masks is the practice of using the same face mask by one health care professional for multiple encounters with different patients but removing it after each encounter,” the CDC guidelines states. The guidelines also include prioritizing face masks for selected activities including essential surgeries and procedures, during care activities where splashes and sprays are anticipated, during activities where prolonged face-to-face or close contact with a potentially infectious patient is unavoidable and while performing aerosol-generating procedures if respirators are no longer available.
Rather than throw a mask away after each patient, Adiga is recommending nurses, doctors and other medical staffers leave their mask in a brown bag in the staging room that connects the two doors between the hall and the patient’s isolation room.
“If someone is going to visit a person 10 visits during a shift, they can keep that mask in a bag,” he said. “There are ways not to waste masks. Sure, if the mask gets dirty or contaminated, it needs to be replaced.”
The information from the hospital’s chief medical officer comes after a hospital employee expressed concern to the Courier-Tribune about that care provider and others being put at risk for exposure while treating patients without proper and enough personal protective equipment, saying the hospital issued care providers one paper mask and a paper bag and directed staff to place the mask in the bag for reuse.
The care provider said health care workers swear an oath to help people and they will continue to do so, but believes the hospital should be more transparent about current procedures in light of the pandemic and equipment shortage.
“We don’t put anyone at risk,” Adiga said. “However, we are a disposable society, even in the medical industry.”
Other conservation strategies being implemented by hospital staff include visits by phone where feasible. Adiga used the example of a social worker or case manager who can make a call to a patient rather than an in-person visit.
“We are going to take care of own health care workers. We know that there were rumors about mask uses in New York and Italy,” he said. “We have heard about some of the expectations of wearing masks longer. No one is to that point yet.”
