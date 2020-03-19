Hy-Vee installs temporary protective windows at checkouts, no reusable bags allowed

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced March 19 that additional changes to its operations are coming in response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Effective Friday, March 20, customers will no longer be allowed to bring in reusable bags until further notice since it is difficult to monitor their cleanliness.
Because it is not always easy to know the sanitization procedures customers are using at their homes to keep the bags clean, this is one more way the grocer is helping prevent the spread of the virus, according to a release from Christina Gayman, director of public relations.
"Paper bags are still an option that customers can request," Gayman said.
Customers also will start seeing temporary window panels installed at checkouts to help provide an additional layer of protection for both employees and customers.
These panels are being installed at the checkout, as this is the point in the store visit where customers and employees are in the closest contact, Gayman said.
Customers and employees have more flexibility in placing distance between themselves in aisles or at the service counters, but the setup of the checkout limits that ability. These panels will be installed in all other Hy-Vee locations over the next few days.
“The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.