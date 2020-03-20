Internet providers suspend service termination during coronavirus outbreak

Several internet service providers signed a pledge to suspend termination of service, waive late fees and open up any previously restricted Wi-Fi hotspots as the coronavirus outbreak leaves thousands of Northland residents isolated during social distancing and self-quarantine efforts.
AT&T, Spectrum, Comcast, CenturyLink and Viasat announced they will uphold the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge, which asks companies to suspend termination of service for the next 60 days and waive late fees for residential and small business customers who are financially impacted by the spread of COVID-19.
AT&T announced that it will also suspend data caps for home internet services and expand eligibility for its $10 a month internet service offered to limited income households. Now households that are enrolled in the Nation School Lunch Program and Head Start will be eligible for that service.
“Connectivity is always essential to our customers – doctors and nurses, first responders, governments, banks, grocery stores, pharmacies and others delivering vital services,” AT&T CEO Jeff McElfresh wrote on the company’s website.
He added: “AT&T views it as our civic duty to step up and keep our customers and communities connected.”
Spectrum states on its website that it will offer two months of free internet for new customers to help with students who are adjusting to remote education. The company also offers an internet service program aimed at low-income households.
Comcast announced it will remove its data caps. The company will also give a free 60 days to new customers signing up for its low-income households service.
