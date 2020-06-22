KEARNEY — Due to limitations on mass gatherings and in an attempt to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, the annual Jesse James Festival has been called off for 2020.
“After careful consideration and much deliberation on this matter, we have determined that to maintain the family fun atmosphere the festival offers every year and still be within the social distancing requirement will not be possible. Therefore, it has been decided that in the best interest of those attending the festival and our community, the 2020 Jesse James Festival is cancelled for September 2020,” states a letter from the festival committee.
“It wasn’t hastily made,” said festival committee member Julie Hedges of the decision to shut down this year’s event. “We started planning entertainers back in January. When COVID-19 hit, it was hard.”
Festival committee President Dan Colt said the decision to cancel this year's festival, which would have taken place over the course of two weekends at Jesse James Park in mid- to late-September, was one of the hardest decisions he and the committee has made since Colt became involved with the festival years ago.
“It was the uncertainty that did us in,” he said. “… Clay County (Public Health Center) is saying we can only have 250 people. We could not marshal that. How are we going to stop people from coming into that park? There’s no way we can physically, logistically do that,” he said, adding because the festival committee is a self-funded 501©3 organization that receives no city funding, it did not have the means to hire security staff or purchase equipment required to help limit and enforce gathering limitations.
“We were worried about the liability of having too many people there. … This virus and the way things are going is up and down, up and down, so the big word is uncertainty. We also want to keep a good relationship with our vendors. We can’t hire them and then say, ‘Hey, you can’t come,’” said Colt.
The festival committee president said the committee was far along in the planning process and had signed contracts with many vendors, but will not face monetary losses because the group is within the cancelation without penalty window in the contracts.
Despite not being at a monetary loss, Colt said the cancelation is disappointing because of the gold anniversary of the event.
“It’s very sad. We were looking forward to it because it was the 50th anniversary. We had sat down all winter and made plans,” he said. “It was our 50th and so we kind of went overboard and stretched ourselves a little thin. … We had more food vendors, had more kids stuff, had more petting zoo animals. We just kind of added a little bit on to everything we’ve had in the past, but we got more quality people, which costs more money.”
Rather than thinking of this year’s festival as being canceled, festival organizers said people should think of it as a postponement because next year’s event will still mark the 50th time the event is held.
“We have had about 75% of vendors say, ‘Not a problem, we’ll come the next year,’” said Colt. “They’ve been very good to work with. They are hurting too, by the way. They were eager to sign with us for 2021.”
