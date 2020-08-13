KANSAS CITY — Mayor Quinton Lucas, in consultation with Kansas City Health Department Director Rex Archer, extended the state of emergency in Kansas City until Jan. 16, 2021, as the city continues its work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Until there’s a widely available vaccine, COVID-19 is here to stay—with serious potential health consequences for those infected,” said Lucas. “Mask-wearing, social distancing and basic hygiene continue to be the most effective way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we appreciate all who take their personal responsibility to protect their family, friends and neighbors seriously. I will continue to work with Dr. Archer and our city health leaders to take any decisive action necessary, especially as we head into the fall and winter months, to best protect our community.”
It is obvious, Archer said, that COVID-19 is not going away over the next five months.
“As we move out of summer and into fall and winter, we will still be confronting this health emergency. Our cases continue to rise, with a 115% increase in the 20 to 29 age group between June and July,” he said. “We need every person, every business, every organization to commit to stopping transmission so our kids can get back to school and our businesses can thrive.”
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, the number of Kansas City cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clay County residents to date was 913 with 13 deaths. The Kansas City Health Department reports cases in Kansas City residents. Clay County Public Health Center, based in Liberty, reports cases elsewhere in the county. To date, CCPHC reports there have been 951 cases and 27 deaths in its reporting jurisdiction.
As of Wednesday, according to the CCPHC recovery dashboard, of those positive cases who live outside Kansas City in the county, 226 are isolated and 36 are actively in the hospital while 698 have been released from isolation and are recovering.
People in the city of Kansas City and overall in Clay County are still required to wear a face covering in any place of public accommodation or while performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact or proximity to co-workers or the public where 6 feet of separation is not feasible.
