KC fund backs $5 million in small business relief

KANSAS CITY — The KC COVID-19 Small Business Relief Loan Fund is a community-backed $5 million loan program intended to provide immediate relief to local, small businesses experiencing extreme economic disruption and financial strain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Most U.S. small businesses operate on an extremely tight margin — 29% are unprofitable and 47% have two weeks or less of cash liquidity," Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation President Wendy Guillies said. "While federal and state assistance may be available eventually, businesses need help now. The KC COVID-19 Small Business Relief Loan Fund is meant to help bridge the gap for those small businesses that need more immediate and flexible support."
These loans are available to small businesses in the metropolitan area. For more information or to apply for a loan, visit www.alt-cap.org/covid-relief-fund.
