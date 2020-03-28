Kearney allows to-go alcohol sales

KEARNEY — Restaurants licensed to sell mixed alcoholic beverages by the drink in Kearney are now permitted to sell those drinks for take-home consumption.
The allowance, approved by Mayor Randy Pogue, is "consistent with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Order permitting the use of drive-thru, pick-up or delivery," states a city release dated Saturday, March 28.
The temporary allowance is to assist local businesses with sales in light of the stay-home order in effect to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has closed down regular dine-in and bar sales.
