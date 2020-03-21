KEARNEY — Like many other community events, in an effort to help prevent the spread of possible novel coronavirus infections, Kearney Business Group canceled the Home, Health and Business Expo, scheduled to take place Saturday, March 28, at Kearney High School.
Business group representative Stan Kienast said the cancellation came after the school district extended break amid COVID-19 concerns. The Kearney district remains closed through April 3.
