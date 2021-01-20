Kearney family copes with loss of father to COVID-19

KEARNEY — After a whirlwind battle Leonard Hunt fought and lost to COVID-19, his family wants the community to learn from their loss.
“People do not take it seriously enough, they really don’t,” said Hunt’s son, Matt Hunt. “I pray that people take this more seriously and do what they need to protect themselves. COVID doesn’t discriminate. It comes for you if you are young and if you are old. It comes for you whether you are healthy or not.”
The Hunt family isn’t alone. Since the pandemic began, more than 400,000 Americans have lost their lives to the disease.
Leonard, a dedicated family man, loyal friend and hardworking employee at Ford Motor Co. is described by his family as being a spry and healthy 71, someone who worked 12-hour shifts most days of the week to still come home and help family with other projects. Matt said doctors told his father before COVID that he had the body of a man at least 20 years younger. His father, Matt said, was never the type one would think of as being weak or that would lose a battle with the virus.
“We are all still in shock,” said Matt. “This virus took him by storm. It took us by storm, our whole family.”
Hunt said his parents were diagnosed with COVID-19 around Dec. 23 and their symptoms had been relatively mild until Christmas Day, when his father complained of not being able to breathe properly. Leonard was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Matt said his father was a fighter who had everything to live for and did his best to win his battle with COVID-19. The family did their best too, holding out hope and having a drive-thru prayer vigil for Leonard in the parking lot of Kearney’s First Missouri Bank where roughly 100 people showed support and offered words of encouragement to the family. The family also held off on celebrating Christmas, New Year’s and he and his wife’s wedding anniversary, hoping Leonard would get well and return home.
“He couldn’t have any visitors for 20 days. He was two days away from that marker. He was two days away from when someone could’ve gone in and sat with him,” said Matt of the day his father died in early January.
Because Leonard was in a COVID-19 isolation unit in the hospital, Matt said when the end was near, his mother was allowed in the area, but had to wear a biohazard suit and couldn’t hold her husband’s hand. The Hunt children, which includes Matt’s sister Megan Perry, were there digitally as his mother held an iPad during the visit that they watched from a vehicle in the parking lot.
“It just doesn’t make sense for someone to go through this and have to die alone. It’s just devastating. My mother had to walk down that hall and out of the hallway in that hospital alone,” said Matt. “Going from COVID is the worst way to go because it’s so upsetting for the person and their loved ones because they can’t hold them, they can’t get that closure. We are still in shock.”
While his family is grieving a suffering a terrible loss, Matt said his family is comforted knowing his father got to see a video of the prayer vigil multiple times, even playing it for his doctors. Leonard, Matt said, even passed along some last words of encouragement to his son and family.
“This town will take care of us, that this community will take care of us,” said Matt.
The Hunts will also always have wonderful memories and the legacy the husband, father and grandfather left behind. To keep that legacy alive, Matt said he is doing everything he can to help others learn about the seriousness of COVID-19.
“Hold your family close. If you truly care about them, you’ll take it seriously,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.