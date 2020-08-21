Kearney football player tests positive for COVID-19

KEARNEY — A Kearney Bulldog football player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a district release to families Friday, Aug. 21.
According to the release, the district was notified around 3:30 p.m. Friday, that a student at practice Monday, Aug. 17, tested positive.
“The student that tested positive did not experience symptoms until Tuesday,” states the release.
“KSD continues to take many precautions in order to hold football practices and has coordinated closely with the Clay County Public Health Center to provide the safest possible environment. Practices take place outdoors, locker rooms are not being used, players bring their own water bottles, coaches wear masks when physical distancing is not possible and equipment is frequently sanitized,” states the release.
Clay County Public Health Center will conduct a close contact investigation. Those determined to be close contacts will be called by the health department. The district also will contact students considered close contacts.
“At this time, football activities will continue for everyone not considered a close contact. We will monitor this situation and provide additional information as needed,” states the release.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.
