Kearney School District was notified Saturday, Sept. 12, that a student who attends the LENS school, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a district letter being released on Facebook and Twitter.
LENS which stands for Learning and Exploring through Nature and Science is designed for third and fourth graders. The school within a school is located in the north wing of Kearney Junior High.
After working with the Clay County Health Department it was determined that based on the safety measures that KSD has taken, only 15 students have been identified as close contacts. These close contacts have been notified by the district. No teachers were identified as close contacts. LENS students and staff that were determined to be not close contacts will resume class in person on Monday. A Close Contact is defined as any individual within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The student first experienced symptoms yesterday. Therefore this is considered a “School Exposure.” A School Exposure, as defined by Clay County Public Health Center, takes place when a person positive for COVID-19 has been in the school setting, which includes activities and athletics, two days prior to the onset of symptoms.
KSD continues to work closely with health officials to keep the KSD community safe and informed. As a reminder, CCPHC recommends anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should meet with their personal health care provider.
According to the district, leadership will continue to monitor this situation and provide additional information as needed.
